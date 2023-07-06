BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –The Ford Tri-Motor Flight Experience is in Bloomington.

“We use it on tour because it’s the perfect airplane for that,” said Captain Bill Thacker.

Thacker, a pilot for the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), lights up when talking about the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airplane. It was produced by Ford, the same manufacturer of automobiles. Only 199 were made from 1926 to 1933 and only about six still take flight today.

“It flies very, very nice. It’s extremely safe. It’s got three engines, it’s made of metal. It’s extremely safe. It’s extremely simple. And yet it’s also even more extremely cool when people see it,” said Thacker.

According to the EAA, the Ford Tri-Motor is the first luxury airliner built specifically to transport people. An aircraft that old means operations are different than they are today. Since GPS nor an air navigation system existed for the US during that era, the tri-motor is navigated by sight.

“You flew so that you could see the ground. Navigation had to be a lot of corporate knowledge,” said Thacker. “Guys would draw along the way, this river, that railroad track and they would pass it out to their buddies. Then they put the airway beacons up and made it that much easier. That’s actually how you navigated.”

With an aircraft flying just close to 1,200 feet above the ground, it’s easier for onlookers to spot it. Brothers John and Richard Thomas saw the plane in the sky and decided to sign up for a ride. This is their second time riding the tri-motor plane.

“We said, ‘Oh wow. They’re going to give rides so let’s get over there.’ We really enjoyed the first flight and so we came out and took the second one,” said John Thomas.

The brothers said it is a great experience riding in a piece of history.

“It’s one of the smoothest nicest riding airplane rides I ever had. So, it’s a real joy to ride the thing,” said Richard Thomas.

The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor is housed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The EAA Chapter 129 of Bloomington will have the historic plane until July 9. It’s at the Synergy Flight Center Hangar next to the Prairie Aviation Museum. For tickets to ride in the plane click here.