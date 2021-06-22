Talent show, hero awards to take place during Heart of Illinois Fair this July

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Heart of Illinois Fair will play host to a competition showcasing Central Illinois talent.

The event organizers are seeking all types of talent, from music to dance to stand-up comedy. Artists must include a video of a previous performance with their submission and, if accepted, will be given instructions on how to proceed.

The show’s judges are yet-to-be-announced but the event will be emceed by WWCT radio’s Roxy Baker.

The show is being sponsored by the Kim Blickenstaff Group, with Blickenstaff himself providing the cash prizes. First place in the show will receive $5,000. After that second and third places will receive $2,500 and $1,000 respectively.

The three initial rounds will take place on the evenings of July 13-15, with a final round and winner announcement the following night.

All of this will take place during the Heart of Illinois fair, which runs from July 13-17.

More information, including how to apply can be found on the talent contest’s website.

The HOI Fair is also holding its inaugural HOI Hero awards.

The fair wants to recognize selfless heroes in the community with a ribbon cutting, parade, and stage presentation.

Nominations can be submitted here by July 4: https://forms.gle/FfwzykkfN6DnnVhY7

Nominations are under the following categories: