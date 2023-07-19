BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesdays, Bloomington Public Library hosts its Tales for Tails Program.

Children get the chance to read books to therapy dogs. It’s for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. The recurring program is hosted on Wednesdays during the spring, summer, and fall.

Alexandra Bell, Bloomington Public Library Children’s Librarian, said the program is meant to help the kids practice reading out loud in a safe environment.

“Dogs are obviously nonjudgmental. They can be very calming. Since they’re all certified therapy dogs, there’s no threat to the children and it’ll help them relax,” Bell said.

Bell said her favorite part is watching returning readers gain more confidence over time. Bell meets families at the Miller Park Pavilion since the library is under construction. To sign up, choose a date on the calendar or call the children’s desk at 309-590-6155.