SPEER Ill. (WMBD) — The “Purple Pumpkin Project” is meant to bring awareness to domestic violence.

All the money raised from the purple pumpkins goes to the Freedom House. The domestic and sexual violence service agency assists Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

Tanners co-owner Jennifer Beaver joined the board of the Freedom House in 2019 and said she never realized how relevant domestic violence was in central Illinois.

“It’s opened my eyes with how prevalent domestic violence is in our community. With my employees, my friends, my family. It’s very prevalent but nobody talks about it,” said Beaver.

The purple pumpkins will be available for purchase until the end of October.