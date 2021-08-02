Tanner’s Orchard officially open for the season, hundreds show up on the first day

SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – It’s summer but is it too early for fall festivities?

Not for hundreds of people who traveled to a popular, local farm.

Fresh ciders, donuts and other fall treats were in the hands of hundreds of visitors Monday.

“Today I would guess we’re going to have at least 2000 today, I can gauge… yeah the parking lot is full it might even be more than that,” said Marylin Tanner.

Tanner’s Orchard in Speer kicked off the season with 74 years in the making.

“I was shocked how busy we are today, it was like wow. I didn’t expect it to be that busy the first of august usually September October were busy but not august,” said Tanner’s employee Pam Schultz.

It’s Pam Schultz’s 4th year working at Tanner’s, and she said it’s the people that keep her coming back.

“I mean everybody here is so delightful happy, I mean it’s just a good place to work,” said Schultz.

In charge of the sample table, Schultz said it’s a popular spot.

“We’ve got dips we’ve got pickles we’ve got um dips that you made or dips that are already made there’s just all kinds anything you can think of we’ve got it,” said Schultz.

She said while it’s tradition for families to visit the orchard, employees are also finding it customary to come back every season.

“Everyone that I see right now was here last year or the year before or the year before, I mean, some have been here for like 15 years,” said Schultz.

Tanner’s Orchard is open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.