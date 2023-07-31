SPEER Ill. (WMBD) — Tanners Orchard opened its doors for the 76th year today.

Hundreds came out for the first time this year to get their apples, apple cider, blueberries, and all sorts of fresh produce.

They plan on offering new events for families and an adult-only event later in the season.

Tanners co-owner Jennifer Beaver said seeing people come far and wide for opening day is a humbling experience.

“It means a lot to us here, I’m going to get all teary-eyed, that they keep coming back and supporting us. It’s very humbling to see the same people coming back, and then they bring their family or friends and tell people about it,” said Beaver.

Tanners Orchard will be open from now until November.