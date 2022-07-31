SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season.

The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022.

Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening day every year.

“It’s always exciting to open up, it’s one of the most hectic days of the year, but it’s a fun day,” said Beaver.

She said the farm is filled with activities for everyone of all ages.

“We have the corn maze, the farm market, we’ll have the unicorns every weekend, and more,” said Beaver.

Weekend Manager Jill Webster said the best part of the business is building relationships with the customers.

“All the different people hearing their stories they tell us all the time I came here as a kid and how much it’s changed and that they can’t wait until Tanner’s opens and the donuts and the smells and all the good stuff,” said Webster.

While customers look forward to the farm’s most popular items like the donuts and cider, Webster said there is something new they might want to bring home.

“This year we have a new candle that we tried to capture that smell, so they can now have that home,” said Webster.

Tanner’s Orchard is open from August through December.

Those looking for more information can visit the farm’s website.