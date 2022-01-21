TAPS dedicates Welp Family Visiting Room

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Friday for almost 16 years, WMBD’s Mark Welp has shown us adoptable pets from Taps No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin. Now, the shelter is honoring Mark and his family with special honors.

This is the Emma and Abby Welp Family Visiting Room. It’s a place where families can get to know a prospective pet.

Emma and Abby are Mark’s twin daughters. Emma passed away last May after battling brain cancer.

“We wanted to do something that was more meaningful and thoughtful and let him know that we were with him throughout this journey. We thought that naming the family meeting room after his two girls would be a perfect way to memorialize her,” said Holly Crotty, the Executive Director at TAPS.

Since 2006, Mark has introduced us to almost 3,400 dogs and cats from TAPS.

You can watch Furrever Friends Friday every Friday during Good Day Central Illinois and WYZZ News at nine and on WMBD This Morning.