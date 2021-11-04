TAPs has too many cats: Here’s how you can help

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — TAPs No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin posted on Facebook Nov. 1 stating concern over how many cats and kittens they received over the weekend.

It claimed the shelter got 65 surrender forms between Oct. 22 and 30, all for cats and kittens. But, it claims, this does not include all the requests to surrender pets.

The post also read that many customers are upset with TAPS for turning away pets, but it said the problem is actually cat overpopulation. It said the way to solve the problem is to commit to keeping cats, keep them indoors, and get them spayed or neutered.

Holly Crotty, the Executive Director at TAPS, said it is a community-wide issue. She said the rise in surrenders this time of year is often from concerned residents worried about outdoor community cats.

“I think everyone should know that this is a community problem, it’s not just a shelter problem,” she said. “And, that without spaying and neutering and responsible pet ownership, we’re not going to be able to solve this.”

She says action needs to be taken to address overpopulation.

“It truly will take a community effort to solve our cat problem in Central Illinois and beyond,” Crotty said. “One of the things: if you can house them in a safe place, if you can work to help get them spayed or neutered, to quit giving them away free.”

Click here to learn about volunteer and foster opportunities with TAPS.