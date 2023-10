PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– TAPS is hosting its fourth annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 21.

A TAPS news release states that over 20 decorated trunks will be passing out candy to kids in addition to TAPS dogs in costume.

There will also be photo opportunities and a wood fire pizza truck on site.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs til 2 p.m. at 100 TAPS Lane in Pekin.

The event is free to the public.