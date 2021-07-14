TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter needs people to foster puppies, kittens

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders at TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin said the shelter is overflowing.

Executive Director Holly Crotty said they need more people to foster puppies and kittens.

She said last week, the staff brought in 16 puppies in one day. That is on top of pet surrenders and strays coming to the shelter daily.

Crotty said the pups require more care, including bottle feedings every few hours, and need care outside of the shelter.

“It helps out because it keeps the young ones out of the shelter system that have no immunity and haven’t had their vaccines yet because they’re too young,” said Crotty. “It helps keep them healthy, it helps get them socialized and helps put them on the path for an adoption and a forever home.”

She said fostering a pet is a special experience and said the shelter provides everything to care for the animal.

“It is so rewarding. I actually got my start in rescue as a foster parent, and I will tell you when they’re adopted I cry like a baby every time, But then when you get that first update and see how well they’re doing, and you know that you contributed to that,” said Crotty.

Those interested in fostering a pet can apply online.