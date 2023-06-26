PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — TAPS No Kill Animal Shelters in Pekin is getting national attention all thanks to a viral Tik Tok video.

The shelter’s Tik Tok video currently has more than 19 million views and 3.7 million likes. The video highlights a few of the many dogs the shelter has up for adoption.

Since the video was posted, they’ve received monetary donations from places California, Canada and Italy. They’ve also been receiving physical donations from people making purchases from their Amazon Wishlist.

Communications coordinator Liam Donahue posted the video and said he’s thrilled to see the positive impact social media is having.

“Since then four of them have been adopted, three of which we confirmed with the adopters they did see the video and that interested them in wanting to adopt so they ended up going home with people they saw on TikTok so the power of social media can be a good thing,” said Donahue.

The TAPS Tik Tok page currently has more than 70,000 followers and it only seems to be going up.

More inforamtion about animals up for adoption can be found on the TAPS website