PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — TAPS no-kill animal shelter raised $700 from a puppy yoga class Sunday afternoon at Avanti’s Event Dome in Pekin.

More than 50 people signed up for the class. Some participated in the yoga and others just played with the puppies.

Liam Donahue is the Foster Coordinator at TAPS and said dog yoga is fun and healthy for the participants, while also benefiting the shelter.

“Everyone who was here today is supporting taps. As I said, a portion of the proceeds go directly to our shelter, dogs and cats. I know people are always interested in how they can support and just attending events like this is an awesome support to our shelter,” said Donahue.

He said the shelter will hold more puppy yoga, and they plan on adding kitten yoga classes in the future.