PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell Animal Protective Society no-kill shelter will hold an open house on Saturday, May 13 for people to see dogs and cats they could adopt.

TAPS, located at 100 TAPs Lane, will also have animals from Tazewell County Animal

Control and SAMS (Stray Animal Midway Shelter) onsite that day for people to visit with and possibly adopt.

In addition to available animals, there will be a bake sale with proceeds to be split between TAPS and Tazewell County Animal Control, as well as a TAPS t-shirt sale.

Across the nation, there is an uptick in the number of animals taken in by shelters and a decrease in adoptions. TAPS is no different.

“We are facing increased demand for kennel space and at the same time also facing a decrease in adoptions, resulting in longer lengths of stay for our shelter animals. As a result, transfers from animal controls to no-kill shelters and rescues group are down 12% creating an even bigger crisis for dogs and cats facing euthanasia due to overcrowding in animal control facilities,” said TAPS Foster Coordinator Liam Donahue in a news release.

Applications will be available on-site for Tazewell County Animal Control and SAMS, members

of the public are invited to submit an application at http://www.tapsshelter.org to get a

pre-approved application for TAPS animals in advance of the open house