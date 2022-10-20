FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together on this investigation.

The following people have been arrested:

Ashley Belless, 40 – arrested Sept. 9 for delivery of methamphetamine

Eric Banks, 43 – arrested Sept. 19 for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine

Ralph Taylor, 48 – arrested Sept. 21 for delivery of methamphetamine

Gabriel Siegfried, 42 – arrested Sept. 21 for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine

Michael Price, 40 – arrested Sept. 27 for delivery of methamphetamine

Joseph Carter, 37 – arrested Sept. 28 for delivery of methamphetamine

Thomas Glore, 22 – arrested Sept. 30 for possession with intent to deliver meth and other controlled substances

Lucas Price, 41 – arrested Oct. 13 for delivery of methamphetamine

Arther Finley, 31 – arrested Oct 14 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Police are still attempting to locate Frankie Tennison, age 50, of Lewistown. Tennison has an arrest warrant for one count of delivery of methamphetamine over 15 grams and one count of delivery of methamphetamine over 5 grams.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 547-2277.