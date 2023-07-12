PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Taste of Peoria 2023 has been canceled on Wednesday due to a lack of restaurant participation.

According to a Peoria Area Community Events (PACE) Facebook post, restaurants were hindered from participating due to an increase in the costs of products and food and the loss of restaurant staff.

The Taste of Peoria is an annual event that gave local restaurants a chance to give locals a taste of what Peoria has to offer. In 2019, 30 local restaurants offered more than 70 food items.

More updates will be available on PACE’s Facebook page.

This story will be updated.