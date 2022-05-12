PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year.

The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city.

Thursday, the Peoria Area Community Events (PACE) committee announced it was canceled for 2022 due to the state of the economy.

“We believe the better option for 2022 is to encourage everyone to continue to support and spend at local restaurants and business establishments to further assist in the economic recovery of our community, so we can work to provide the community with the quality events it deserves and expects,” leaders said in a Facebook post.