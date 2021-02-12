Tax season begins and COVID-19 relief could be a factor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The 2021 tax season is officially underway and local consultants say there are things you should know before you file.

William Sharpe, the president of Total Income Tax, says COVID-19 relief will play a factor this year.

He says stimulus checks will not change the status of your refund, but unemployment could make an impact, especially if taxes were not withheld from payments.

Sharpe says he expects this tax season to be unlike any other.

“Last year was crazy for a lot of different reasons and this year I think is even crazier in the sense of the balancing act of COVID tax relief and all the things that are out there,” he said.

Sharpe says unemployment could also lower refunds because it isn’t earned income, but there are special tax provisions that could help those facing this situation.