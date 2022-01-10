Tax season starts Jan 24, electronic filing recommended over snail mail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some might still be waiting for their tax refunds from last year, but the 2022 tax season is around the corner.

Tax season starts on Jan. 24 and goes through April 18.

William Sharpe, president of Total Income Tax in Peoria, recommended filing electronically as soon as possible.

“The best reason to e-file versus mail is it takes a lot longer to mail things in and get resolution, or to get your money if you’re waiting on a refund,” he said. “There’s still a dramatically large, just massive backlog of 2020 and 2019 returns of frankly people that haven’t gotten their money yet.”

Sharpe advised taxpayers should anticipate having a lower tax return than usual if they received child income tax credits. He recommended taxpayers to claim the third stimulus check if they didn’t receive it. The IRS will be sending out letters regarding both issues.

The 2021 tax season was delayed because of the pandemic, going from Feb. 12 through May 17.