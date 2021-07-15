Taxpaying Illinoisans will have the opportunity to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinoisans will soon have a simple way to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Senate Bill 81 was signed into law on Friday, July 9. With the signing of the bill, the Ronald McDonald House Charities will be added to a tax checkoff program.

This means the Ronald McDonald House will appear as one of several charities on Illinoisan’s income tax forms. Taxpayers will have the option to check off one of the charities to donate easily.

The funds that come from this program will be awarded to the charities as grants for use on projects and services in Illinois.

State Senator Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) was one of the sponsors of the bill.

“The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois is a valuable part of our community that services over 29 counties in our region,” said Sen. Stoller. “The critical services that they provide to families dealing with the hardships of a sick child cannot be overstated.”

More information on how to support the Ronald McDonald House locally is available on their website.