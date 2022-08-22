WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County agency is taking responsibility for sirens not sounding off in Washington during strong storms the past weekend.

On Saturday, storms in Washington produced hail, damaging winds, and a tornado warning. Some residents said despite the severity of the storm, they were not alerted by sirens.

“I didn’t hear any sirens at all,” said Mike Cliff, a Washington resident. “Nothing, I mean absolutely nothing, it was scary by all means,” he added.

Tazewell County Consolidated Communications director Melissa Ketcham said the storm was fast moving and included several “pop-up” thunderstorms. She said The TC3 dispatch center was diligently monitoring warnings from the National Weather Service.

“While fielding other calls throughout the county during this storm, the alert we received was acknowledged after the storm had already passed. We regret we were not able to provide the citizens with the siren alerts in a timely manner,” Ketcham said in response to sirens not going off in Washington.

She added that TC3 has begun to look at its internal processes to ensure this type of oversight does not happen again.