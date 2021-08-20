Tazewell County 911 to be down for repair early Monday morning

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of Tazewell County will notice a 911 outage at 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

The expected downtime is not to exceed two hours and is for construction and maintenance purposes.

Customers affected are anticipated to be primarily landline costumers or subscribers with Luman Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink. Cellular customers are not anticipated to be affected at this time.

Those who are unable to contact 911 directly are encouraged to dial Tazewell County Consolidated Communication Center (TC3) at 309 346-4141.