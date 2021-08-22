Tazewell County 911 to experience outage early Monday morning

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Those looking to dial 911 in Tazewell County early Monday morning will be out of luck, as the emergency phone line will be undergoing maintenance.

Officials with the Tazewell County Emergency Telephone System Board said the outage will begin at 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. They said the expected downtime should not exceed two hours.

The outage is expected to affect primarily landline customers or subscribers with Luman Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink.

Cellular customers are not expected to be affected. Those who are unable to contact 911 directly are encouraged to contact the Tazewell County Consolidated Communication Center at (309)-346-4141.

