TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — The Tazewell County Board and the town of Tazewell, Tenn., have finalized a resolution that established a Twin Community Relationship.

The Town of Tazewell approved the resolution at its April town meeting.

They are two of four counties/communities named “Tazewell”, according to a press release from the Tazewell County Clerk, John Ackerman. Tazewell County, Ill., has tried to establish the same relationship with Tazewell Country, Va.

Both Tazewell County and Tazewell, Tenn., were named in honor of Virginia Politician Henry Tazewell or his son Littleton Tazewell, also a Virginia Politician.

Twin Community Status infers that the communities will support the continued outreach between the two governmental bodies, civic organizations, and citizens.