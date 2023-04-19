TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has placed two pythons up for adoption.

According to a Facebook update, the pythons are named Stanleigh and Oliver. The Tazewell County Animal Control first put them up for adoption on April 14.

The pythons would require a 10-30 gallon tank that should be kept at 80 degrees.

Those interested can come to the shelter and fill out an application and take them home the same day. The adoption fee is $20 per snake.

Anyone with questions can call (309) 925-3370.