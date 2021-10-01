Tazewell County Animal Control in need of cat and dog food donations

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Tazewell County Animal Control is asking for the community’s help to keep animals from going hungry.

Staff said they currently have 29 dogs and 86 cats or kittens at their shelter. As a result, they said they are running low on dry dog food, and wet and dry cat and kitten food.

Donations can be made at the shelter at 21314 State Route 9, Box 158, Tremont, IL.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Monetary donations can also be made online.

Staff also said they are also in need of cardboard flats that are used as litter boxes. Other items the shelter needs include laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, and bleach.