Tazewell County Animal Control is looking for donations to help feed its animals

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Animal Control is asking for help from community members to help feed its animals.

Tazewell County Animal Control said it is running low on dog food in a post on Facebook Sunday.

The post shares an Amazon wishlist of items Tazewell County Animal Control need including dog food, cat litter, and cleaning supplies.

Anyone wishing to donate can have the items shipped directly off of Amazon, or call ahead to drop off donations at the Tazewell County Animal Control office between 8:00 a.m. and noon.

