TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– An influx of animals coming to Tazewell County Animal Shelter has put a serious strain on capacity.

Whether it be strays or surrenders, it is an increase that is not normal this time of year. The shelter has seen about 140-150 animals taken in each month. Local shelters have volunteered resources and space, but those are filling up too.

“Adopt local is huge. If you’re from the area and you’re looking for a dog, check with us first, check with your local rescues that pull from us,” said Libby Aeschleman, Director of Tazewell County Animal Control. “Whenever you adopt a dog from a local rescue, you’re freeing up a kennel here because a lot of times, this is the first place that they come.”