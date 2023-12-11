PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Tazewell County will have contested races for Republican nominations for auditor and two board seats at the March 19, 2024, primary, candidate filings show.

Morton Republican Brett Grimm, who has served as auditor since 2020, filed for the position of county board chair. He is running unopposed after Roy Paget withdrew.

That creates a vacancy for auditor. The two Republicans vying for the seat are Kaden Nelms of Pekin and William C. Funkhouser of Morton.

There are three seats available for District 2 on the county board. Candidates filed for the Republican primary are Karl Lutz of Pekin, Jonathan Hopkins of Morton, Cathryn Stump of Morton, and Eric Stahl of Tremont.

There are also three seats up in District 3. Filing petitions are William “Bill” Atkins of Washington, Michael L. Harris of Mackinaw, Eric Schmidgall of Mackinaw, and Tammy Rich-Stimson of Mackinaw.

Two Republicans have filed for the three seats in District 1: Ralph Deene Milam of Pekin and Jay Hall of Pekin.

Running unopposed are incumbents Kevin Johnson of Washington for state’s attorney, Lincoln Hobson of Morton for circuit clerk, and Charles R. “Charlie” Hanley of Pekin for coroner.