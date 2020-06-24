Tazewell County board member to resign

ASSOCIATED PRESS - Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent.

