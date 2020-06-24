Tazewell County board member to resign

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill.(WMBD) — A Tazewell County board member will resign from the board Wednesday, June 24.
78-year-old Mary Jo Holford has been a board member of District 3 for over five years.
Latest Headlines
- “He just loved his community.” Remembering Deputy Troy Chisum
- ‘If you don’t think it’s right, make it better’: Senate at a stalemate over police reform bill
- Titus: ‘Trump using pandemic to go after immigrants’
- US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back
- 60 Bradley University employees take voluntary separation
Stay Connected