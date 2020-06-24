Tazewell County board member to resign

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill.(WMBD) — A Tazewell County board member will resign from the board Wednesday, June 24.

78-year-old Mary Jo Holford has been a board member of District 3 for over five years.

