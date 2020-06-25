Tazewell County Board members decline request for money to send out vote by mail applications

"I think the board is frustrated you're asking for $17,000 out of contingency without asking us," Chairman David Zimmerman said.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday night at the Tazewell County Board meeting it was decided Clerk John Ackerman will not get more money to send out vote by mail applications.

Earlier this week Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new law that requires election offices to distribute vote by mail ballot applications to all registered voters. This comes after COVID-19 concerns with voting in person. John Ackerman asked the board for $17,000 out of contingency to help cover the cost of sending the applications. Chairman David Zimmerman explained why the board is frustrated with Ackerman’s proposal, saying he just gave out thousands of dollars in bonuses earlier this year.

“You’re asking for $17,000 when earlier this year you gave $112,000 in raises, you went around the board. So I think the board is frustrated you’re asking for $17,000 out of contingency without asking us,” Zimmerman said.

All but one person turned down Ackerman’s proposal.

Also during the meeting, the board approved the resignation of board member Mary Jo Holford. Chairman Zimmerman said the replacement for her seat on the board has not been decided yet.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected