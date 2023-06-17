PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Juneteenth celebration hit the streets of downtown Pekin Saturday afternoon to honor a local legend.

Nance Legins-Costley was born into slavery and sold multiple times before settling in Pekin.

By the age of 14, she was challenging her status as a slave while struggling with the legal system. That was until a young attorney by the name of Abraham Lincoln took her case and set her free.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman hosted the event and hopes to see more schools in Illinois teaching her story.

“Nance Legins-Costely and Williams Costely were the first enslaved individuals emancipated by Abraham Lincoln. This is such a strong history that Illinois has, and I don’t know that we’ve done enough as a state to recognize our contributions to that story, that chapter of American history,” said Ackerman.

The Freedom & Remembrance Memorial in Peoria also honors Legins-Costley, making those two memorials the only ones in the world recognizing the first freed slave.