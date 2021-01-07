Tazewell County church sets up fund to provide meals for local workers

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Mackinaw Christian Church is giving back to local workers cleaning up after this past weekends winter storms.

The church set up a fund with their local Casey’s general store, to provide meals to workers stopping in on their breaks.

The money was donated from members of the church, through their helping hands fund, which is used to give back to the community.

Judith Guy, a pastor with the church, says it’s part of their beliefs as a Christian community to give back.

“It’s part of how we see ourselves as Christians, being able to be good neighbors to one another and being a support for the community, so any time that we can offer some help or a hand, and in this case it’s more of just a gesture or a message of gratitude and thankfulness,” said Guy.

She says workers have already been getting meals with the fund, and she’s glad it is being put to good use.