TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman announced Friday there will be more improvements for accessibility coming to all Tazewell County polling locations.

The upcoming improvements will be funded by the Polling Place Accessibility Grant Funding that was recently awarded to the county.

This announcement comes a year after several accessible voting booths were distributed in Tazewell County through the same grant that will be used for the new improvements.

When it comes to the new improvements, all Tazewell County polling “Vote Here” signs will be replaced with new signs that will include a phone number to call for ADA assistance at any polling location.

The new signs are expected to be up prior to the March 2024 primary election.

Ackerman will speak about the project during Disability Voter Rights Week in a press conference Monday at the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office at 11 a.m.