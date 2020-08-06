Tazewell County Clerk: no masks needed on Election Day

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman says you’re not required to wear a mask if you choose to go to the polls on Election Day.

Ackerman says masks “or any other obstruction” will not be required in November; however, he says a donation has been made, meaning face masks will be available for anyone who wants one. That’s in addition to a donation already announced making hand sanitizer available at all polling stations.

Ackerman says 6,000 vote-by-mail applications have already been processed for the election as of Thursday — the highest ever, and more than double what has been processed in the past. In addition to voting by mail, he says offsite early voting availability will be “doubled”.

It will begin in the County Clerk’s office on Sept. 24. On Oct. 8, it will be available at the Washington and Morton Township buildings, the Tremont Community Center, and the East Peoria FOLEPI building.

