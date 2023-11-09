PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman responded to reports of election mail laced with fentanyl received in multiple states.

Ackerman noted election officials in the states of Washington and Georgia had received election mail laced with fentanyl but said he’s ready if that were to happen here.

“Here in Tazewell County, thanks to our strong partnership with state and national agencies, we received notice of this new threat earlier this year and have already taken the appropriate steps to mitigate this grave risk to our election employees,” Ackerman stated.

He stated his office condemns these actions and the individuals perpetrating them.

The Illinois State Board of Elections, the Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center, and Department of Homeland Security sent out notices earlier this summer about an incident during the November 2022 elections.

County clerk staff worked with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Health Department to learn what they need to look for and how to respond to this kind of threat.

The county clerk’s office has been equipped with Narcan nasal spray and has been trained in how to use it.

“Here in the Tazewell County Clerk & Recorder of Deeds Office, we proactively address these concerns as we become aware of them to be fully prepared to fulfill our commitment to the citizens of Tazewell County,” he stated.