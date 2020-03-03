Tazewell County Clerk’s office receives additional cybersecurity grant

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Clerk’s Office announced Tuesday it has received another Federal CyberNavigator Grant.

County Clerk John Ackerman said the office received a grant worth $1,387.50, which reimburses the cost of Tazewell County IT Staff time committed for implementation of Federal CyberNavigator Grant upgrades. This $1,387.50 Grant is in addition to a $1567.09 CyberNavigator Grant that was announced last month that was also reimbursing the Tazewell County IT Staff.

“Over the past year, Tazewell County has been blessed to be awarded by the Illinois State Board of Elections numerous Federal CyberNavigator Grants which we have used to vastly improve Tazewell County Government CyberSecurity” Ackerman said. “This Federal Grant funding has given us the opportunity to strengthen and improve the CyberSecurity of not only the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office but every Tazewell County Government workstation without utilizing local taxpayer property tax revenue.”

Since joining the Illinois CyberNavigator Program in February of 2019, the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office has received $72,591.68 in Federal CyberNavigator Grant funding to improve CyberSecurity of the Tazewell County Clerk’s Election Division.