Tazewell County Coroner identifies victim in Friday’s deadly two-vehicle crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner identified a Washington man who was killed late Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash.

Coroner Charles Hanley said 54-year-old David Becktel of Washington suffered multiple blunt force injures from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at approximately 3:46 p.m. Friday, the crash happened on Cooper Road between Washington and Bell Road.

Becktel was the driver of a single occupied vehicle, whereas the second vehicle contained two occupants. Both occupants declined medical treatment.

A toxicology report is pending. The Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.