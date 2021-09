MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Morton Wednesday night.

Coroner Charles Hanley said the crash happened on Queenwood Road and involved a passenger vehicle and a farm combine.

Hanley said a person died just before 10:30 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

The name of the victim is expected to be released Friday afternoon.