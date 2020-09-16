Tazewell County Coronor looking for relatives of dead Chandlerville man

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner is asking for help in locating relatives of a deceased Chandlerville man.

Coroner Charles Hanley said 84-year-old William Bergmann passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care in Pekin.

Those with information about the man’s relatives are encouraged to contact Hanley at the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office at (309)-346-1222.

