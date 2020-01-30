Tazewell County council meeting leads to dispute, censure fails

PEKIN, Ill.– An argument between Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman and the county board is now settled.

Tuesday during the Tazewell County council meeting, some board members wanted to censure Ackerman for giving raises to his employees, but that vote failed. Eight for, nine against and one abstention.

Ackerman said his employees weren’t paid as much as they should have been and decided to use the fee fund to pay them more. Money in that fund comes from marriage licenses, and birth and death certificates.

Some board members said the amount to cover the raises isn’t guaranteed each year, and it was a bad call. Some said it puts the financial future of the county in jeopardy, but Ackerman said s this won’t affect the general fund.

“With this pay increase I’ve reduced your general fund expense by 43 thousand dollars I’d like to know what other department has pulled that off for you this year,” Ackerman said.

Board member Mike Harris said he wanted Ackerman to be censured.

There’s a lot of misconception about this whole thing Mr. Ackerman is an “I” person he does what he wants he’ll talk to you and agree with you but he does what he wants he needs to know that we need to work together and not just [do] what he wants all the time and thats the reason I voted yes. Mike Harris, Tazewell County Board

Some board members said censuring Ackerman wouldn’t have solved anything. They believe the ordeal got their point across.

Now they plan to work together so that both sides are satisfied.