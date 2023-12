TAZEWELL COUNTY Ill. (WMBD) — Phone lines and emails are finally working again at the Tazewell County Courthouse. The county website is still having problems and some links are not operational.

Phone lines, emails, and the website went down on Nov. 28th.

Since then, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that they experienced a cyberattack.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said everything should be fully operational by Dec. 14th.