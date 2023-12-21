PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As Tazewell County reels from last month’s cyber attack, the county board met tonight to discuss greater cyber protections.

Board Chairman David Zimmerman said the incident is still under investigation, but inroads are being made.

“They suspect maybe an Eastern European organization but there’s a possibility that we’ll never know who instigated this attack or how it even came into the county,” he said.

Zimmerman said the issue is nearly resolved, although departments such as the county’s GIS system remain down. GIS stands for “geographic information system” and it stores, manages, and analyzes geographic data.

He said the attack happened about a month ago, and IT providers and insurance were immediately contacted. A first response team came in and put in protective software, according to Zimmerman.

Out of the three action items discussed in the executive session, two had to deal with cyber-related issues.

The board approved an internet service agreement with Stratus Networks, which Zimmerman said will provide two forms of internet. This way, if one is attacked, there’s a backup. He said this will be valuable for law enforcement squads out in the field who have laptops in their vehicles.

An $800,000 contract was also approved with Heart Technologies, which will manage the network, install software, and give the ability to see if people are in the system. Zimmerman said they will also provide two-factor authentication, which will keep unauthorized people out of the system.

After the executive session, the board discussed a potential plan to build a new 60,000-80,000 ft. justice center across the street from the current one. It would move all 6 of the county’s courtrooms to the new location, and provide greater security for all involved, according to Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said the plan would be to vacate Elizabeth St. and re-purpose the county courthouse. Zimmerman said they may move the public defender there as well as some county offices. The plan would also include closing two downtown buildings that are “old and decrepit” and cost a decent amount to maintain.

The meeting featured back and forth between several board members, who gave their thoughts on the situation. One board member believed that the affected parties aren’t being given enough say in the decision, while another said they are putting the “cart before the horse” in terms of this decision.

Zimmerman said there’s still more to be done, particularly on the city of Pekin’s end. He said the city council needs to authorize vacating Elizabeth St. and granting access to empty lots.

The board also approved the 4th quarter 2023 payment to the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, which is $18,750 quarterly.