TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Announced on Tuesday, Tazewell County will now digitize all Tazewell County Recorder of Deeds documents dating back to the founding of the county in 1827.

The county signed an agreement with Fidlar Technologies, costing $722,000 over the next five years. No Tazewell County Property Tax Revenue will be utilized for the project.

Only three other counties in Illinois have all their documents online, and Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said this is a huge step forward for the county.

“Currently, Tazewell County is 39th in the state of Illinois, and having information available online for Recorder of Deed’s offices, this will move us to number 4,” said Ackerman.

This project is expected to be completed in April 2023.