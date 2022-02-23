TAZEWELL, COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing man Wednesday.

According to a Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 28-year-old Jacob Mjelde was last seen in the area of N. 16th Street between Delray Avenue and Chestnut Street in Pekin.

Mjelde was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, jeans, a black coat, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 309-478-5604.