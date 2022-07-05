TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) honored a local deputy sheriff at its National School Safety Conference in Aurora, Colo. Monday.

According to a NASRO press release, Tazewell County Deputy Sheriff John Shallenberger received the National Road Safety Foundation Innovation in the Classroom Award.

Shallenberger received the award for demonstrating the use of innovative methods to teach teens traffic safety. As a school resource officer, Shallenberger developed a safe driving program that significantly reduced the number of teen traffic deaths in Tazewell County.

NASRO’s School Safety Conference will continue through July 8 and allows school resource officers to learn nationwide best practices and other school safety programs.

More information about NASRO is available on their website.