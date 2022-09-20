TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County voters will have the same voter experience in November, no matter which polling location they go to.

With under 50 days to the next election, Tazewell County officials on Tuesday distributed 111 new voting booths to township officials from Groveland, Cincinnati, Pekin, Washington, and Fon du Lac.

“We had a collection of different styles of voting booths. Some from 30, 40, 50 years ago, still with shower curtains some of the models. This standardizes it,” said Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman.

The red, white and blue booths are compliant with American Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations, sturdy, foldable for storage, and didn’t cost taxpayers a dime.

“We’ve always been compliant. We always had an area set aside, but this allows no difference between an individual that’s not ADA or an individual that needs ADA. They’re exactly the same format,” said Ackerman.

The booths were purchased with a $135,010 Polling Place Accessibility Grant from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Ackerman said the grant allowed them to upgrade the county’s voting booths 10 years ahead of schedule while saving taxpayers money.

“The funding was going to be put aside from property tax revenue for the next 10 years. Now since we got a grant, we don’t have to utilize that property tax. It lowers the burden on property taxpayers,” he said.

Now, all Tazewell County voters can expect the same voting experience.

“The townships have been happy. They hadn’t been replaced, they were just being purchased as needed. So that’s why we ended up with a collection of different styles and different methods. This creates uniformity across the board. When you go to a polling location in Green Valley, it is no different than going to a polling location in Morton,” he said.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Sept. 29.