Tazewell County Election Leaders urging more people to run for public office

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The presidential election is just around the corner but the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office is also keeping in mind the election in April for local elected officials.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman says there is a large shortage of candidates running for public offices in the county.

He says municipalities and school boards have been forced to appoint officials in the past because there weren’t enough people on the ballot.

So the clerk’s office partnered with the citizen’s participation institute to create a catalog with everything you need to know about running for office.

“Our hope is, is that citizens pick this up browse through it and realize wow that’s what a park board member does i could run for a park board, I could run for the township, this is how many signatures i need this is when i need to turn it in,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman says this is the first local election catalog used in downstate Illinois and wouldn’t be surprised if more counties follow suit.

“I believe Tazewell county has had a record of outstanding mayors, township leaders many of which I work with on a frequent basis. But it doesn’t hurt to recruit more, it doesn’t hurt to make sure the pool of candidates grows rather than shrinks,” said Ackerman