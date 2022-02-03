Tazewell County engineer: Rural roads open and passable after snowstorm

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – After large snowfall totals, leadership in Tazewell County said rural roads are open and passable, but snowpack and drifting snow are still a concern.

Tazewell County engineer Craig Fink said areas in which the terrain is higher than the road surface are the toughest to clear.

North and south roads were the issue on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, east and west roads also became problematic.

Fink also said the wind is playing a big factor in snow removal efforts.

“For the most part, I don’t think there’s going to be any additional significant snow at this point but as long as that wind keeps blowing we have to continue to be out there and concentrate our efforts. With a single shift, we’re concentrating to make sure we’re there before the morning commute starts and we’re out there long after the evening commute is generally over,” Fink said.

Fink added that icy roads are not significant in Tazewell County but it is slick underneath the snowpack. He also encouraged drivers to keep their distance if they’re near a large vehicle or construction equipment with flashing lights.