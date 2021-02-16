Tazewell County engineer says rural highways are “passable”, working to clear more snow

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Road crews are working in rural areas to improve driving conditions.

Tazewell County Engineer Craig Fink said by Tuesday morning, all highways in the county were at least “passable”.

He said there had been challenges with drifting and blowing snow, especially in rural areas.

Fink explained the county only has one crew out over the course of the day, but employees are working 16 hour shifts.

“We don’t have two crews, where another comes in and relieves them. So we kind of have to be judicious about when we can do the most good in that 16 hours that they’re out there plowing,” he said.

Crews will continue to push back more snow, making the roadways more open, he said.

While crews work on removing snow, Fink says driving safely is crucial.

“It’s still extremely slick out there because it is so cold and I know the snow is not melting. It’s not slick because it’s icy; when it gets that cold that snow kind of acts almost like something to reduce friction,” he said.

Fink is also asking drivers to be patient when near snow plows. He said the crews driving that equipment are operating several controls at one time.